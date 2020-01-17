Ranjan produced before court for unlicensed firearm case

-

MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who is in remand custody, was brought to the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court by prison officers for the case filed against him over the possession of a firearm without a valid license.

Police had searched Ramanayake’s home in Madiwela, on January 04, under a search warrant and seized a firearm, 127 live ammunition, 02 laptops, 04 external hard disks, 05 hard disks, 164 various DVDs and other evidence.

He was arrested the same day on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a valid license, however the MP was granted bail by court the following day.

Ramanayake was once again taken into custody on January 14, by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), following a warrant issued over the offences committed in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution, for interference with the functions of judges.

The UNP Parliamentarian was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the recordings of controversial telephone conversations and was remanded until January 29.