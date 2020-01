-

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has removed former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga from the post of SLFP Organiser for Attanagalla Electorate.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara says that State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna has been appointed as the Acting SLFP Attanagalla Organiser.