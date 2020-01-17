-

The Colombo High Court states that the decision on whether notice will be issued to hear the revision application filed by the Attorney General, against granting bail to MP Dr. Rajtitha Senaratne, would be announced on January 21.

This was when the revision application was taken up for consideration before High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne today (17).

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris appeared on behalf of the AG while Dr. Senaratne was represented by President’s Counsel Anil Silva.

The UNP Parliamentarian was also present at the court when the case was taken up today.

The former Health Minister was arrested late last month and remanded over the controversial “white van” press conference organized by him in November, but he continued to receive treatment at the hospital.

On December 30, Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to release the former Health Minister on bail.

However, the Attorney General filed a revision application on January 08 challenging the decision of the Magistrate Court to grant bail to the Parliamentarian.