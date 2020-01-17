22-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

-

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that a 22-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in Colombo and suburbs from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (18).

Accordingly the water supply to Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela Municipal Council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council areas, Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas, Ratmalana and Soysapura areas will be interrupted during this period.

The Water Board said that the water cut is being imposed due to urgent repairs at the Ambatale water treatment plant.