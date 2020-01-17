22-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

22-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

January 17, 2020   09:22 pm

-

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that a 22-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in Colombo and suburbs from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (18).

Accordingly the water supply to Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela Municipal Council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council areas, Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas, Ratmalana and Soysapura areas will be interrupted during this period. 

The Water Board said that the water cut is being imposed due to urgent repairs at the Ambatale water treatment plant. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories