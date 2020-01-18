Showers expected in several sea areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the afternoon or night and few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.



Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Colombo and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.