Abu Dhabi Crown Prince invites President for an official visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince invites President for an official visit

January 18, 2020   11:00 am

-

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces has invited President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit the country.

The Crown Prince has affirmed his expectations for expanding the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka.

It is reported that President Rajapaksa has accepted the invitation extended by the UAE’s Crown Prince.

The two sides have agreed that this visit would be a great opportunity to discuss the common interests of the two nations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories