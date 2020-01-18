Abu Dhabi Crown Prince invites President for an official visit

-

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces has invited President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit the country.

The Crown Prince has affirmed his expectations for expanding the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka.

It is reported that President Rajapaksa has accepted the invitation extended by the UAE’s Crown Prince.

The two sides have agreed that this visit would be a great opportunity to discuss the common interests of the two nations.