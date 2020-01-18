Two Lankans held with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 3.8 Mn

January 18, 2020   12:08 pm

Two Sri Lankans including a woman have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for smuggling 323 cartons of foreign cigarettes into Sri Lanka.

The Customs officers attached to the BIA had seized the haul hidden inside the suspects’ luggage.

The contraband seized from the two suspects, who arrived in Sri Lanka from Dubai, is estimated to be worth over Rs. 3.8 million.

The 42-year-old woman and the 67-year-old man are residents of Kandy and Negombo areas.

