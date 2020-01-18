Committee to aid university students who suffered due to ragging - Bandula

-

Minister of Higher Education Bandula Gunawardena has instructed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up a committee to provide relief to students who have faced difficulties owing to ragging incidents at universities.

Addressing a media briefing at the Department of Government Information this morning (18), the Minister said he has proposed the appointment of a six-member committee in this regard.

This committee will conduct fair, impartial probes into the reasons for students dropping out of universities as a result of ragging and submit recommendations to the Higher Education Minister within 90 days.

The minister stated that he expects to provide relief for students who suffered because of ragging incidents since 2015.

As per the Universities Act students cannot enter a local university if they fail to enroll once after receiving admission. Minister Gunawardena said the committee will look into this matter as well.