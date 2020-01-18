Terrorism Investigation Division under purview of DIG in charge of CID

January 18, 2020   05:05 pm

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has been assigned under the purview of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nuwan Wedasinghe in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

National Police Commission (NPC) said this measure was taken as per the request made by the Acting Inspector General of Police.

Following the retirement of Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne, who was in charge of the TID, last month, the position was left vacated. Accordingly, the TID has been assigned under DIG Wedasinghe.

