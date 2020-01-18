Clandestine witness testifies about Zahran

-

A man under heavy security with his face concealed gave evidence today before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Easter Sunday Attacks, revealing various activities of attacks’ ringleader Zaharan Hashim.

Without confirming the identity, he revealed a number of moves of Zahran Hashim. Among the information divulged were Zahran’s killing of informants just as done by the Islamic State. The witness said he linked up with Zahran Hashim following the riots which took place in Digana.

He identified himself as a resident of Mawanella area and the national organizer of the Student Working Committee of the organization Jamaat-e-Islami.

The PCoI refused to reveal the identity of the individual who arrived at the Commission under heavy security. The witness gave evidence via video technology from a separate chamber.

The witness has told the PCoI that he had first come across a lecture delivered by Zahran on WhatsApp and later obtained details on him on him via social media.