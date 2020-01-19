Showery condition to enhance over coming days

-

The showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent particularly in the South-western part of the island and in the Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces during the next few days from tomorrow (20).

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota and Matale districts, stated the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara and Galle districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night and few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kaluthara via Colombo and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kaluthara via Colombo and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times.