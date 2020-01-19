-

All parties representing the United National Front (UNF) have agreed to appoint Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa as the leader of the alliance, states United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ajith Mannapperuma.

The MP mentioned this speaking at a media briefing held at the office of the Opposition Leader today (19).

He further stated that the leadership of the UNF is not relevant to the leadership of the United National Party.

The United National Party will not be divided under any reason and the Opposition Leader Premadasa has assured that he will not allow that to happen, said Mannapperuma.