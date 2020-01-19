All parties agree to Sajiths UNF leadership - Mannapperuma

All parties agree to Sajiths UNF leadership - Mannapperuma

January 19, 2020   03:08 pm

-

All parties representing the United National Front (UNF) have agreed to appoint Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa as the leader of the alliance, states United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ajith Mannapperuma.

The MP mentioned this speaking at a media briefing held at the office of the Opposition Leader today (19).

He further stated that the leadership of the UNF is not relevant to the leadership of the United National Party.

The United National Party will not be divided under any reason and the Opposition Leader Premadasa has assured that he will not allow that to happen, said Mannapperuma.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories