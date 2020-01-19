WhatsApp down: Users unable to send stickers, media files

-

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application is currently not working properly on both iOS and Android platforms worldwide.

Many users have complained that they can’t send images, stickers and voice notes via WhatsApp. Fortunately, the text service seems to be unaffected and you should be able to send or receive WhatsApp messages without any issues.

WhatsApp users are taking their issues to Twitter as the problem persists for longer than an hour. With so many people complaining about the problems being faced on WhatsApp, the hashtag #WhatsApp down is now trending on the social media platform.

However, WhatsApp has not provided any update on its official Twitter and Facebook page.