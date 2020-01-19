Four Indian fishermen arrested

Four Indian fishermen arrested

January 19, 2020   09:42 pm

-

Sri Lanka Navy on Sunday detained four Indian fishermen while they were fishing in the high seas North of the Delft Island.

Reportedly, the fishermen were violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in the exclusive economic zone of Sri Lanka.

The Navy has also seized the arrested fishermen’s mechanized fishing trawler.

Indian fisheries officials said the incarcerated fishermen hailed from Jegadhapattinam coastal hamlet in India.

The fishermen identified as Ashokan (27), Sakthi Kumar (30), Bharathi (31) and Mani (33), reported India media.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories