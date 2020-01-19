Four Indian fishermen arrested

-

Sri Lanka Navy on Sunday detained four Indian fishermen while they were fishing in the high seas North of the Delft Island.

Reportedly, the fishermen were violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in the exclusive economic zone of Sri Lanka.

The Navy has also seized the arrested fishermen’s mechanized fishing trawler.

Indian fisheries officials said the incarcerated fishermen hailed from Jegadhapattinam coastal hamlet in India.

The fishermen identified as Ashokan (27), Sakthi Kumar (30), Bharathi (31) and Mani (33), reported India media.