CCD records statement from Judge Gihan Pilapitiya

CCD records statement from Judge Gihan Pilapitiya

January 20, 2020   09:19 am

-

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has recorded a statement from High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya with regard to controversial phone recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake, on the instructions of the Attorney General. 

The Police Media Unit said that accordingly CCD officers had recorded a statement from the High Court Judge for nearly 4 hours last evening (19).

Last week, the Attorney General directed the CCD Director to record statements from the judges who were involved in the controversial telephone conversations with UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake, without delay.

Earlier this month, a series of audio recordings of phone conversations between the MP and several high-profile officials in the country including former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara and justices, had been released to the media.

Recordings contained phone conversations between the parliamentarian and Justices Gihan Pilapitiya, Padmini Ranawaka, and Magistrate Dhammika Hemapana.

Baddegama Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala had been interdicted by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) last week over the issue while the commission had also sent its recommendations to the President on High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

As the Commission has no power to interdict a High Court Judge, it had sent its recommendations to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories