Thirteen police officers transferred

January 20, 2020   10:24 am

Several senior police officers have been transferred with immediate effect on the recommendations of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The relevant transfers have been made with the approval of the National Police Commission.

Accordingly, 07 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), 04 Superintendents of Police (SP), and 02 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) have been transferred in this manner.

The following officers have been transferred:

Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP):

  1. S. Samudrajeewa
  2. R.H.S. Masinghe
  3. P.P. Jayakody
  4. K.B. Keerthirathne
  5. A.G.D. Weerasekera
  6. O. Hewawitharana
  7. P.M.K.D. Paliskara

Superintendents of Police (SP):

  1. M.C. Somasinghe
  2. G.H. Prashantha
  3. D.S. Wickremasinghe
  4. P.N. Ratnayake

Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP):

  1. M.C. Somasinghe
  2. S.G. Satharasinghe
