Pujith & Hemasiri further remanded till Feb 3

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who was sent on compulsory leave, and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been further remanded until the 03rd of February.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate delivered the order when the two defendants were produced before the court today (20).

The duo was arrested for allegedly committing a criminal offense by failing to prevent the coordinated terror bombings on Easter Sunday this year, even after receiving forewarnings on the attacks.