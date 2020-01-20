All unemployed graduates will be absorbed in to national economy - President

-

All unemployed graduates will immediately be recruited in order to involve them in strengthening the national economy President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

President made these remarks addressing a gathering of representatives of unemployed graduates held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (19), stated President’s Media Division.

Information on existing vacancies at government, semi-government institutes and departments had already been collected and graduates will be immediately recruited to these positions, stated the President. They will be provided with formal training and awareness on leadership skills and the public sector, he added.

President said that his objective was to create a responsible government service and a government employee.

“Unskilled workers are the main source of foreign exchange. Comparatively, the country lacks industries with a solid foundation. Human resources are the main strength of the economy. Therefore, the need to properly guide the youth of the country and ensure their contribution to the growth of the national economy is a top priority”, the President said.

Stating that people are critical of the public service due to inappropriate conduct of a few individuals, President pointed out that, wrongdoings of few government officials had brought the entire service into disrepute.

“Government officials are paid with the hard-earned income of the people of this country. Hence, it is the responsibility of the public servant to deliver his or her service efficiently and diligently for the benefit of the people”, President said.

In order to increase facilities and perks given to the government officials, economic growth has to be accelerated and public servants should commit themselves to achieve this objective, emphasized the President.

“The education system in the country is being subjected to major transformation to give every child the opportunity to become an active contributor to the growth of the economy. Our education system should be reformed to meet the requirements of both local and foreign job markets. That should be done through a strategy based on modern technology”, President Rajapaksa added.

State Ministers Shehan Semasinghe, Janaka Wakkubura, Kanchana Wijesekara, Kanaka Herath, Members of Parliament Niroshan Premarathna, D. V. Chanaka, Thenuka Vidanagamage, and honorary adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga were also present at the discussion.