FR petitions on Easter attacks: Ex-President and PM granted time to file objections

-

The Supreme Court today commenced hearing the fundamental rights petitions filed over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The FR petitions were filed over the failure to prevent the coordinated terror attacks on churches and hotels which claimed the lives of hundreds on the 21st of April, despite the receipt of intelligence information, which they allege infringes the fundamental rights of the people.

The petitions were taken up before a full Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena, L.T.B. Dehideniya, Murdu Fernando and Preethi Padman Surasena.

The Additional Solicitor General Farzana Jameel, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the court today that the Attorney General will no longer be appearing on behalf of former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who have been named as respondents in these petitions.

Accordingly two private attorneys appeared before the court today on behalf of the former President and the former Prime Minister.

The court granted former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe time until March 06 to file objections if any.

The hearing of the petitions was fixed for May 12, 13 and 14.