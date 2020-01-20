Speaker to make final decision on forensic audit report of Bond Scam

-

The decision of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya regarding the forensic audit report on the Bond Scam will be announced this week.

A spokesman for the Parliament stated that the Speaker of the Parliament will make a decision on releasing the relevant report to the MPs.

The parliament has received the audit report; however, the Speaker took measures to suspend the release of the report to the parliamentarians as per the advice of the Attorney General.

Accordingly, Speaker Jayasuriya is scheduled to meet Attorney General Dappula de Livera to discuss the matter before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is to make a special privilege request at the parliamentary session tomorrow (21) to release the report to all MPs, stated MP Bandulal Bandarigoda.