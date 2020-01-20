New envoys present credentials to President

-

Four new ambassadors along with a new High Commissioner concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo today (20).

The ambassadors of the State of Qatar and Republic of Turkey as well as the Pakistan High Commissioner will be based in Colombo. The ambassadors to the Grand Duchy of Luxemburg and Slovenia will be based in New Delhi.

After the presentation ceremony, welcoming the delegates the President spoke of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding on areas of common interests such as education, development, technology and agriculture.

The new diplomats also expressed their commitment to uphold the long ties their countries had had with Sri Lanka and work with Sri Lanka to develop on the common interests as mentioned by President, the PMD said.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena also spoke and noted that Sri Lanka always had maintained cordial relations with all five countries.

The envoys who presented their credentials today are:

Mr. Jassim bin Jaber J.B. Al-Sorour

Ambassador- designate of the State of Qatar

Mrs. Rakibe Demet Şekercioğlu

Ambassador- designate of the Republic of Turkey

Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak

High Commissioner- designate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Mr. Jean Claude Kugener

Ambassador- designate to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Dr. Marjan Cencen

Ambassador- designate of the Republic of Slovenia