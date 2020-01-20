New members appointed to Parliamentary Select Committee

-

Parliamentary Selection Committee (PSC) under the chairmanship of Speaker of parliament Karu Jayasuriya will be tabled tomorrow (21) in order to conduct the nomination process of the Members for Committees

Committees will also include the Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE) Committee and the Public Accounts Committee.

The following 17 members of Parliament will serve the current session of the Select Committee:

-Chamal Rajapaksa

-Nimal Siripala De Silva

-Dinesh Gunawardena

-Johnston Fernando

-Douglas Devananda

-Mahinda Samarasinghe

-Gamini Lokuge

-Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

-Rishad Bathiudeen

-Patali Champika Ranawaka

-Mano Ganeshan

-Niroshan Perera

-Mavai Senathirajah

The first meeting of the Parliamentary Selection Committee is scheduled to be held at 3.00 pm at the parliament complex.