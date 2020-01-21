Four persons arrested with Kerala cannabis

January 21, 2020   12:26 am

The navy seized about 1kg and 516g of Kerala cannabis, during two separate operations conducted with the Police in Kinniya on Sunday and Monday.

The navy conducted these coordinated search operations with the assistance of the Kinniya Police in the general area of Kinniya. 

Accordingly, the security personnel had intercepted 02 motorcycles on 19th January and found about 01kg of Kerala Cannabis being transported by 03 suspects. 

Subsequently, the suspects along with the 02 motorcycles and Kerala cannabis were taken into custody. 

Meanwhile, another suspect who was carrying about 516g of Kerala Cannabis by a motorcycle was apprehended at the Mancholai Junction on Monday (20). 

The suspect together with the motorcycle and Kerala Cannabis concealed in the motorcycle was also apprehended during the raid.

The apprehended persons in connection to these incidents have been identified as residents of the same area, aged 19, 26, 30 and 35. 

The Kinniya Police is conducting further investigation with regard to these incidents.

