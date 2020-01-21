Showers to enhance in several provinces

-

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent particularly in the South-western part of the island and in the Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces today and tomorrow, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts. A few showers are likely in Northern Province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara and Galle districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in Mannar, Puttalam and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night and a few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kalutara via Colombo and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.