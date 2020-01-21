-

The Committee of Selection of the Parliament is scheduled to be tabled today (21) in order to conduct the nomination process of the Members for Sectoral Oversight Committees and Ministerial Consultative Committees.

Committees will also include the Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE) Committee and the Public Accounts Committee.

The following 17 Members of Parliament will serve the current session of the Committee of Selection under the chairmanship of Speaker of parliament Karu Jayasuriya:

-Chamal Rajapaksa

-Nimal Siripala De Silva

-Dinesh Gunawardena

-Johnston Fernando

-Douglas Devananda

-Mahinda Samarasinghe

-Gamini Lokuge

-Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

-Rohitha Abeygunawardena

-Lakshman Kiriella

-John Amaratunga

-Vijitha Herath

-Rishad Bathiudeen

-Patali Champika Ranawaka

-Mano Ganeshan

-Niroshan Perera

-Mavai Senathirajah

The Committee of Selection considers the constitution, number, functions and quorum of Sectoral Oversight Committees and Ministerial Consultative Committees and reports with all convenient speed their opinions thereon to Parliament, and nominates Members to serve upon 12 committees.

The first meeting of the Committee of Selection is scheduled to be held at 3.00 pm this afternoon.

In the meantime, the Constitutional Council, chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, is set to meet on Thursday (23) at the Parliament complex. The Constitutional Council makes recommendations for the appointment of members of several independent commissions including the National Police Commissions, the Bribery Commission, the Election Commission and the Public Service Commission.