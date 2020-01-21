-

The Colombo High Court has decided to hear the Attorney General’s revision application against granting bail to former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, on the 5th of March, says Ada Derana reporter.

The court also issued on the parliamentarian.

The former Health Minister was arrested late last month and remanded over the controversial “white van” press conference organized by him in November, but he continued to receive treatment at the hospital.

On December 30, Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to release the former Health Minister on bail.

However, the Attorney General filed a revision application on January 08 challenging the decision of the Magistrate Court to grant bail to the Parliamentarian.