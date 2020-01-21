Colombo HC to hear AGs revision application against granting bail to Rajitha

Colombo HC to hear AGs revision application against granting bail to Rajitha

January 21, 2020   10:51 am

-

The Colombo High Court has decided to hear the Attorney General’s revision application against granting bail to former Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, on the 5th of March, says Ada Derana reporter.

The court also issued on the parliamentarian.

The former Health Minister was arrested late last month and remanded over the controversial “white van” press conference organized by him in November, but he continued to receive treatment at the hospital. 

On December 30, Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to release the former Health Minister on bail. 

However, the Attorney General filed a revision application on January 08 challenging the decision of the Magistrate Court to grant bail to the Parliamentarian.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories