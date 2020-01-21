UNP MP Shantha Abeysekara granted bail

-

Puttalam District UNP MP Shantha Abeysekara, who was remanded for violating bail conditions on a case filed in 2004, has been granted bail by the Chilaw High Court after more than three months.

The MP is one of the suspects of a case (16/07) filed before the Chilaw High Court over an incident of illegal possession of firearms while being a member of an illegal assembly in Chilaw in 2004.

Abeysekara had been granted bail by the court on 31.03.2019 with regard to the case while one of the bail conditions state that the MP has to report to the Chilaw Police Station between 9am and 12noon on every Sunday.

The High Court had revised the bail condition, based on a request by the defendant on 15.05.2019, which then required the accused to appear at the Police Station on the last Sunday of each month.

However, when the High Court had called for a report from police it had been uncovered that the suspect had violated his bail condition on certain days.

When the case was taken up for hearing on October 10, 2019 the court ordered to place the Parliamentarian in remand custody.