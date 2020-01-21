Forensic audit report on Bond Scam will be tabled in Parliament - Speaker

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has said that the forensic audit report on the Central Bank bond scam will be tabled in the Parliament, says Ada Derana reporter.

The Speaker announced this when the Parliament convened at 1.00 pm today (21).



The forensic audit report on the Central Bank bond scam was previously received by the Parliament and the Speaker has taken measures to abstain from releasing the aforesaid to Members of Parliament (MPs) upon the instruction of the Attorney General.

At the meeting of the Party Leaders and Political Party Representatives held at parliament on the 13th of January, parliamentarians have requested that the audit reports be released to them as soon as possible.

Accordingly, the Speaker was due to make a final decision on releasing the relevant report to the MPs.