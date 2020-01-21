755 suspects arrested in special operation in Western Province

-

A special operation covering all police divisions in the Western Province was conducted on Sunday to apprehend suspects involved in criminal activities.

This operation was carried out from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm on January 19 under the supervision of DIG in charge of Western Province and Traffic Directions.

Accordingly, a total of 755 suspects who are in connection of various crimes have been arrested. This includes 128 of warranted suspect.

These suspects have been produced before the courts in respective police divisions.