755 suspects arrested in special operation in Western Province

755 suspects arrested in special operation in Western Province

January 21, 2020   04:44 pm

-

A special operation covering all police divisions in the Western Province was conducted on Sunday to apprehend suspects involved in criminal activities.

This operation was carried out from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm on January 19 under the supervision of DIG in charge of Western Province and Traffic Directions.

Accordingly, a total of 755 suspects who are in connection of various crimes have been arrested. This includes 128 of warranted suspect.

These suspects have been produced before the courts in respective police divisions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories