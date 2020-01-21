Interdicted Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala questioned for over 3 hours

January 21, 2020   05:45 pm

Interdicted Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala has left the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) after recording a statement for over three hours.

He had arrived at the CCD at around 2.30 p.m. to record a statement over his controversial video conversation with UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

Earlier this month, a series of audio recordings of phone conversations between the MP and several high-profile officials in the country including former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara and justices, were leaked to the media.

Recordings contained phone conversations between the parliamentarian and Justices Gihan Pilapitiya, Padmini Ranawaka, and Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala.

Baddegama Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala was later interdicted by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) last week over the issue while the commission had also sent its recommendations to the President on High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

The Attorney General has instructed the CCD to record statements from the three justices.

Accordingly, HC Judge Pilapitiya and Retired Judge Padmini Ranawaka recorded their statements with the CCD yesterday and the day before.

