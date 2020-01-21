Speaker calls for MP nominations for parliamentary committees

January 21, 2020   09:14 pm

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has requested the government and the opposition to submit the names of Parliamentarians to be appointed to Committees such as COPE and COPA without delay.

This was announced at the meeting of Committee of Selection held in Parliament today (21).

The Committee of Selection has decided to constitute the Committee on Parliamentary Business on the 23rd of January 2020. The Speaker will table the names of the MPs who will represent the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

The Committee of Selection also decided to appoint the Committee on High Posts on the same day.

Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister Johnston Fernando, State Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, MP John Amaratunga, MP Mano Ganesan, MP Niroshan Perera were present at the meeting of Committee of Selection chaired by the Speaker.

