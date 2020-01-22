Showery condition to enhance today

-

The prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent particularly in the South-western part of the island and in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces today (22), stated the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Hambanthota and Matale districts. A few showers are likely in Northern Province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle, Mathale and Badulla districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northwestern, Central, Southern and Northern provinces and in the Gampaha district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Batticaloa and Matara.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (60) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Mannar to Kaluthara via Puttalam and Colombo and in Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kaluthara via Colombo and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota and the deep sea areas to the west of the island can be rough at times.