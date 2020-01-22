New app for online booking at National Transport Medical Institute

-

The National Transport Medical Institute (NMTI) has introduced a new app that facilitates online booking when it comes to obtaining medical certificates.

The launch of this new application will be held tomorrow (21) at the Ministry of Transport Services under the patronage of Mr. Mahinda Amaraweera “ Minister of Transport Services management and Power and Energy.

The latest application is being held at the testing level until Friday this week and the public can use the app from next Monday to getting online bookings for the transport medical certificates.

Reservations for obtaining medical certificates for efficient service to the public can be done using this application on the online system, stated the Ministry of Passenger Transport Management, issuing a press release.

Previously, the public had to travel to the Transportation Medical Center in Nugegoda to book dates; but using this app has made it easier to book online, stated the Ministry