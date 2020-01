-

A meeting of the United National Party (UNP) local government representatives and local government candidates has been scheduled this month.

Reportedly, the meeting is set to be held on the 26th of January, stated UNP MP Harshana Rajakaruna.

The meeting will be chaired by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, according to the MP.

Meanwhile, a meeting of UNP electorate and district organizers was held yesterday (21).