Female medical student stabbed to death in Jaffna

Female medical student stabbed to death in Jaffna

January 22, 2020   04:46 pm

-

A female medical student at the University of Jaffna has been murdered at Pannai, Jaffna, today (22), stated Jaffna security forces.

Reportedly, the victim had been stabbed to death using a sharp weapon at around 2.35 pm this afternoon, near the Pannai Lagoon.

The student had succumbed to critical injuries upon admittance to Jaffna General Hospital.

The murder suspect has been arrested immediately by the Jaffna police.

It is suspected that the murder victim had been the deceased student’s boyfriend, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Jaffna Police have launched investigations into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories