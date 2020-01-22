Parliament to call for report on Hathe Ape Potha

-

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education and Human Resources Development has decided to call for a report from the Ministry of Education on ‘Hathe Ape Potha’, a textbook on sexual and reproductive health for school children.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education and Human Resources Development and the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Women and Gender met at the Parliamentary Complex yesterday (21).

The meeting was held between its Chairman Prof. Ashu Marasinghe and other committee members.

The issue on ‘Hathe Ape Potha’ textbook was brought to the attention of the Committee at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Maha Sangha including Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ruhuna Prof. Akuretiye Nanda Thero, Professor of the University of Sri Jayawardenepura Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero and civil activists.