Private medical centers owned by doctors to be censused

A census will be carried out in relation to the number of private medical centers owned by the doctors, stated Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine Pavithra Wanniarachchi, addressing the parliament.

Furthermore, the MP stated that the census is scheduled to commence on the 1st of May.

A census on the number of private medical centers owned by doctors was last conducted in the year 2017 and there were 657 medical centers recorded as registered.

Wanniarachchi also highlighted that there are several issues arising due to private medical centers operating disregarding proper standards.

The Minister made these remarks during questions for oral answers in response to a question raised by MP Buddhika Pathirana.