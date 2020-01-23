Afternoon thundershowers expected in several districts

-

Several spells of showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts particularly after 2.00 p.m.

A few showers are likely in Northern Province.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kalutara, Matale and Ampara districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in North-western, Central, Southern and Northern provinces and in Gampaha district.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Batticaloa and Matara.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Mannar to Kaluthara via Puttalam and Colombo and in Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The deep and shallow seas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo and in Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times.