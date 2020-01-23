Azath Salley to testify before PCoI on Easter attacks today

-

Former Governor of Western Province Azath Salley is due to make an appearance before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the tragic terror attacks on Easter Sunday today (23).

He has been informed to arrive at the Commission at 11.00 am this morning to give his testimony, a spokesperson of the panel said.

Salley testified before the Presidential Commission on Tuesday (21) before and it was revealed that he has made contradictory statements regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

In the meantime, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Theldeniya Gamini Tennakoon and Eureka Dilani Jayaratne, the Grama Niladhari of Idampitiya, Mawanella, have also been summoned to the Commission today.