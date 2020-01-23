Special party leaders meeting on Bond Scam audit report debate

-

The forensic audit report on the Central Bank (CBSL) Bond Scam was tabled at the parliament yesterday (22).

However, MP Harsha de Silva pointed out that the complete audit report has not been tabled at the parliament.

Subsequently, the MP of the Opposition requested a debate on the forensic audit report, to which the Speaker responded that a final decision on the matter must be taken through a party leaders’ meeting.

Accordingly, a special party leaders’ meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (24) to pick a suitable date for the debate.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Council, which was scheduled to meet today (23), has been postponed until tomorrow.

The Constitutional Council, chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, will convene at 01.30 pm tomorrow.