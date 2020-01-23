Protest fast inside Kahatagaha graphite mine continues

-

The fast-unto-death launched by the workers at the graphite mine in Kahatagaha, Dodamgaslandais continuing for the third consecutive day.

On Monday (21), the workers of the graphite mine staged a protest fast based on salary increments and several other demands inside the 1132-feet deep mine.

The workers stressed that they would proceed with the protest fast as the authorities failed to provide a solution for their issues.

Commenting on the matter during a media briefing held yesterday (22), State Minister of Investment Promotions Keheliya Rambukwella said these issues must be resolved with humanitarian solutions.