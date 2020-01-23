Jaffna med student killed by her husband, police reveals

January 23, 2020   10:40 am

The reason behind the murder of the female medical student in Jaffna has been revealed to be a family dispute, stated the Police.

A final year medical student (29) at the University of Jaffna was stabbed to death near the Pannai Lagoon in Jaffna, last afternoon (22).

The murder suspect is the 30-year-old husband of the student who is serving as a soldier at the Paranthan Army Camp.

Police had arrested the suspect immediately after the murder along with the murder weapon.

The victim and the murder suspect had been a married couple residing in the Beruwala area, stated the Police.

Further investigations are carried out by Jaffna Police. 

