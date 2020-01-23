Three including 15-year-old busted while attempting to smuggle out gold worth millions

-

Two youths and a 15-year-old have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport for attempting to smuggle out gold biscuits and jewellery worth nearly Rs. 50 million.

The officers of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) attached to the BIA had made the arrest early this morning (23).

The two youths, aged 26 and 33 years, were identified as residents of Dematagoda and Grandpass areas while the minor is said to be from Kegalle.

According to reports, the trio had entered the lobby of the arrival terminal and received the contraband from a foreigner. They were taken into custody while they are preparing to leave the airport at around 3.30 am in the morning. The haul contained 5kg 657g of gold including 32 gold biscuits.

The two youths had hid the contraband inside a bag which was carried by the 15-year-old.

The PNB officers at the BIA are conducting further investigations on the incident.