Rishad Bathiudeens brother remanded

January 23, 2020   01:16 pm

Brother of MP Rishad Bathiudeen, Rifkan Bathiudeen, has been remanded until the 06th of February, under the orders of the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

Rifkan Bathiudeen was arrested over a forged land deal and was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (23), stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, he had sold a 78-acre land in Mannar to a private company under a false deed. He had allegedly obtained Rs 49.2 million from the deal.

