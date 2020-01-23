State Ministry of Agriculture shifts to Govijana Mandiraya

-

The State Ministry of Agriculture has been shifted from the controversial building in Rajagiriya to the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’ in Battaramulla.

Only the State Ministry of Agriculture has shifted to its recommended new premises in this manner.

Reportedly, the shift of premises had taken place this morning (23).



Subsequently, State Minister of Agriculture Vidura Wickrmanayake and the staff at the State Ministry had assumed duties at the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’.

