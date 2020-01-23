Govt. to take precautions to face countrys electricity shortage
January 23, 2020 02:51 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to implement the projects agreed to be funded by the government of India for solar power generation with the loan grant of USD 100 million as a precaution to face the shortage of electricity in the country.
This was decided during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (22).
Due to the delays in implementing the electricity power plant projects planned, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has to encounter a bitter crisis says the government. Hence, the Cabinet of Ministers has taken the following decisions with immediate effect considering the proposals submitted by the Minister of Electricity and Power, with the objective of securing and safeguarding as well as fulfilling the power requirements in Sri Lanka.
- Construction of a power plant unit with a capacity of 300x2 of mega watt as an extension of Norochcholai Coal Power Plant
- Installation of an LNG (bi-sectorial natural gas plant) with a capacity of 300 mega watt as a joint venture with Ceylon Electricity Board and India / Japan at Kerawalapitiya
- Acceleration of the construction activities of LNG (bi-sectorial natural gas plant) with a capacity of 300 mega watt proposed to be constructed in the Kerawalapitiya area under the funds of the Asian Development Bank
- Acceleration of the construction of hydro - electricity plants and regeneration power projects that are under construction
- Implementation of projects agreed to be funded by the government of India for solar power generation hastily with the loan grant of US dollars 100 million