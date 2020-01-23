CID grills Shani Abeysekara for over 5 hours

-

Former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) SSP Shani Abeysekara has left the CID after recording a statement for over 5 hours.

Abeysekara arrived at the CID this morning (23) to give a statement with regard to the probes carried out on Swiss Embassy staffer Garnia Bannister Francis.

The CID had recently reported to the court that Inspector of Police (IP) Nishantha Silva had engaged in a telephone conversation with SSP Abeysekara for nearly 9 minutes before departing to Switzerland.

In addition, the CID has observed that Garnia Bannister Francis kept in touch with Lake House chairman Krishantha Cooray, a former employee of Lake House Darisha Bastian, IP Nishantha Silva and former CID chief SSP Abeysekara during the time period the alleged abduction took place.

The CID also informed the court that Darisha Bastian and IP Silva had left for Switzerland on the 21st and 24th of November last year, respectively. The Lake House chairman had departed for Switzerland on the 5th of December. The trio has not returned to the country after they left the country, the investigators had told the court.