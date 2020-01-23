CCD directed to obtain arrest warrant for Judge Gihan Pilapitiya

-

The Attorney General has instructed the Director of the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya and to produce him before court.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne stated that the Attorney General directed the CCD to obtain a warrant and arrest the interdicted High Court Judge “for conspiring to fabricate false evidence” along with MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

Meanwhile the Attorney General Dappula De Livera has also instructed the Director of the CCD to obtain technical evidence from the telecommunication service providers in the country regarding MP Ramanayake’s phone conversations with the three judges.

Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya was interdicted yesterday (22) over the controversial phone conversation he had with UNP MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

A series of audio recordings of phone conversations between the MP and several high-profile officials in the country including former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara and three judges, were leaked to the media earlier this month.

Recordings contained phone conversations between the parliamentarian and Justice Gihan Pilapitiya, retired Judge Padmini Ranawaka, and Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala.

Baddegama Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala was also interdicted by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) last week over the issue.

As per the Attorney General’s instructions, the CCD recorded statements from HC Judge Pilapitiya, Retired Judge Padmini Ranawaka and Magistrate Hemapala recently.