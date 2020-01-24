Speaker calls for complete forensic audit reports from CBSL governor

January 24, 2020   12:10 am

Parliamentary Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake, on the orders of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, informed the Central Bank governor, Prof. W. D. Lakshman in writing, that the five forensic audit reports issued on Central Bank bonds are incomplete without the relevant annexes and exhibits.

The letter states that the Speaker has advised to promptly submit the complete audit reports, including its annexes and exhibits, to the parliament.

The relevant reports contain findings of the forensic audit carried out by the Central Bank in accordance with the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the issue of Treasury bonds.

The MPs of the Governing party and the Opposition, at the parliament yesterday (22), pointed out that the audit reports would not be complete without the relevant annexes and exhibitors.

