Spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in North-western, North-Central, Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern provinces.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo and in Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The deep and shallow seas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo and in Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times.